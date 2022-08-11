League Two duo set sights on Liverpool midfielder

Swindon Town and Crewe Alexandra have both enquired about the availability of young Liverpool midfielder Jake Cain, it has been said by the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool sent Wigan-born Cain on loan to Newport County last season, giving him the chance to pick up senior experience away from Anfield for the first time in his young career.

The 20-year-old featured 28 times for the Exiles, chipping in with two assists while operating either out on the wing or in his usual role as a central midfielder. Now, as per the Liverpool Echo, Cain holds the hope of picking up first-team game time elsewhere again this season.

Cain is among those who could leave Liverpool on loan before the window comes to a close at the start of September.

League Two pair Swindon Town and Crewe Alexandra are among those to have enquired about his availability too as they bid to further bolster their ranks over the next three weeks.

Two good options…

As Cain looks for a possible loan exit, either Swindon Town or Crewe Alexandra could be feasible options.

Scott Lindsey is keen to work with young talents at the County Ground and the vast majority of their summer recruits have been young, promising players, so Cain would certainly fit the bill for the Robins.

As for Crewe Alexandra, they pride themselves on their productive academy and willingness to develop young players, so loan players like Cain can benefit from that too.

It remains to be seen how his situation pans out though as he bids to pick up more first-team game time away from Liverpool in the new campaign.