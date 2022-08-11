Latest Hull City news: Tigers linked with Watford man, key player turns down contract offer + more

Hull City have been busy in the transfer market this summer, and they could yet bring in a few more faces before the end of the month.

At the start of the week, Hull City manager Shota Arveladze revealed that he could ‘have something’ in terms of transfers by the end of this week.

And soon after that, Football Insider revealed that the Tigers are plotting a move for Watford right-back Jeremy Ngakia.

The 21-year-old featured 16 times in the Premier League last season, but he’s yet to make his first appearance under new manager Rob Edwards, having been left out of the last matchday squad in the Championship entirely.

Arveladze went on to address that rumour. He told HullLive:

“The club has a list of names we’re working on and trying to get sorted.

“We’re not the only club in this situation, we’re looking for two or three extra players and let’s see how it’s going to work out.

“We’re looking in midfield, we’re looking on the right-back and left wing-back and a central defender.”

With a right-back on his shopping list, links to Ngakia could well be true. A centre-back might become more of a priority this month though with Jacob Greaves’ situation still giving Arveladze something to think about.

The centre-back has been linked with a move away this summer with Middlesbrough and Watford the teams to have been mentioned.

And yesterday, Football Insider revealed that the 21-year-old has turned down Hull’s latest contract offer, with Greaves set to become a free agent at the end of this season as things stand.

After yet another contract rejection, Hull could well be forced into selling Greaves this summer as they won’t want to lose him on a free transfer next summer.

It’s a difficult one for Arveladze to manage, and losing Greaves would be a huge blow for the Tigers.

Hull City go into this weekend’s game at home to Norwich City in 5th place of the Championship table, with kick-off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.