‘Lacking a bit of direction’ – Hull City v Norwich City prediction: The72

Hull City welcome Norwich City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Hull City return to the MKM Stadium this weekend as they look to continue their strong start to the new season, against Norwich City in their return to the Football League.

Dean Smith’s side have endured a tough start to the new campaign, coming after a slow summer in the transfer market for the Canaries.

Norwich have claimed just one point from their opening two league fixtures this season whilst Hull City have taken four, finding themselves in 5th place of the table as things stand.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers offer their predictions for Saturday’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Norwich City look to be lacking a bit of direction at the moment. They’re back in the Championship and without their formerly-beloved manager Daniel Farke at the helm, and I’m not sure Dean Smith is the man to take them out of this league once again.

“Hull City meanwhile have made some really positive strides this summer. I think they’ll achieve a top-half finish at the least this season, and I think the current optimism surrounding the club could see them claim another win on Saturday.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-0 Norwich City

James Ray

“Norwich City are still playing like they’re not really Dean Smith’s team. New additions have come in but the squad is still in need of a revamp and their start to the season won’t have convinced many they’re ready for a serious promotion push.

“As for Hull City, their future is looking bright and a victory over the Canaries would be a real indicator of just where they lie in the Championship table. I don’t think they’ll quite get that win though, with Norwich taking one point comes back to Carrow Road with them.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-1 Norwich City