‘I think that tells a story’ – Wilder makes bold Middlesbrough transfer prediction

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder says the club will look to get five signings through the door before the transfer deadline, in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough have already brought in six new faces so far this summer, with goalkeepers Zack Steffen and Liam Roberts, defenders Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Giles, and strikers Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe all having signed in recent weeks.

But with several outgoings this summer and the goal of breaking into the top six by the end of the season, Wilder is looking for further reinforcements and has targeted five new signings before the deadline at the start of next month.

Speaking to Teesside Live about the arrival of Hoppe on Wednesday evening, the Boro boss insisted they will be getting new signings through the door and that their vacant squad numbers are an indication of which positions they are targeting.

“[Hoppe] wanted the number nine shirt, which I quite liked as well, but he’s not got it because we’re still going to get a number nine, and we’ll get a number ten in too,” he said.

“We’ll get a number four, a number five and a number 11 in too, because they’re the five numbers that we’ve kept spare. I think that tells a story – and that’s the message from myself and the football club.”

Middlesbrough have been linked to a number 10 in West Brom’s Alex Mowatt this week, whilst there is ongoing interest in Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves and Groningen striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, and so these could be some players Boro are still pursuing.

It has been a frustrating transfer window for Middlesbrough on the whole. Several targets have been linked and have then gone on to sign for other clubs and so have had to turn their attention to other targets.

They are in need of a few more additions and to have a potential five lined up is both ambitious and positive. Wilder has promised ‘a couple of signings by the weekend’ on a number of occasions only for no transfers to be announced and so his comments should perhaps be taken as demands rather than promises.

Their signings have been positive however, but they do need a handful more, especially considering the recent exit of Marcus Tavernier. Their midfield wasn’t an area that looked to be needing a revamp, but following the sale, this is an position that needs reinforcements, along with up front and at centre-back.