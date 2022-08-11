Coventry City boss provides injury update on Callum O’Hare

O’Hare, 24, was a star-man for Coventry City last season in the Championship. The attacking midfielder scored five and assisted eight in 45 appearances for the Sky Blues, helping them to a 12th place finish.

His performances caught the eye of Burnley who were chasing a deal for the former England U20 international. The Sky Blues have previously placed a £5million tag on O’Hare and the Clarets entered advanced discussions over a move. However, the injury forced Vincent Kompany to end their interest and look elsewhere in the weeks before the deadline.

Now, speaking to CoventryLive on O’Hare’s injury, Robins said:

“He’s moving a lot better and has a lot less pain than he had but there’s a lot of bruising in the area. So we wait to see on that but places are always up for grabs and if people put in really good performances they show us they are ready to be selected.

“We’ll look at it, one or two have done OK and had some decent performances in the second half but other than that it was a learning curve. I am not going to give a timescale. I think that’s mad to give one. Injuries are different for everyone.”

Feeling the strain…

Not only will O’Hare be feeling the effects of a painful tear, but it’s evident to see Coventry City are feeling the effects of his absence – their performances so far this season have looked worrying.

The Sky Blues drew against Sunderland on the opening day of the season, before their match against Rotherham United was postponed due to pitch issues. Their most recent outing in the Carabao Cup last night against Bristol City ended in a 4-1 defeat and things are currently looking quite bleak.

The Sky Blues were widely tipped to improve on last year’s standings and push closer towards the top-six, but something will need to change in the club if that’s to be the case.

Robins has the chance to kick-start his side’s campaign this weekend in an away trip against Gary Rowett’s Millwall, which kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.