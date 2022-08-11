‘Could be a difficult afternoon for…’ – Sunderland v QPR prediction: The72

Sunderland welcome QPR to The Stadium of Light this weekend.

Sunderland take on QPR in what is an exciting match-up against two sides who could yet surprise a few people this season.

The Black Cats have made a strong start to life back in the Championship, claiming four points from their opening two games after an impressive win at Bristol City last time out.

QPR meanwhile have proved inconsistent so far, but they’re definitely a forced to be reckoned with under new manager Michael Beale.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for this weekend’s game…

Luke Phelps

“This could potentially be the game to watch out for this weekend. QPR v Sunderland is a game between two sides with new outlooks in the Championship, but with both still showing a few inconsistencies.

“Both have conceded goals so far this season and so we could see a few goals at the Stadium of Light this weekend. Backed by what’s bound to be a big home support, Sunderland could have the upper-hand, and with QPR set to be without a number of key players it could be a difficult afternoon for the R’s.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-1 QPR

James Ray

“These are two teams Championship fans will want to have an eye on this season. Sunderland are back in the division after an overdue return from League One and QPR’s appointment of Michael Beale could prove to be a really smart move from the club hierarchy.

“However, for this weekend’s tie, Sunderland will be confident of continuing their strong start to the season.

“Some influential players will be missing for the R’s and with the backing of the home faithful, Alex Neil will be determined to secure all three points. QPR need to make themselves a tough nut to crack if they want anything from this one, but I’ll back Sunderland for the win.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-0 QPR