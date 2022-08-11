Charlton Athletic win the race to sign Crystal Palace man on loan, says reporter

Charlton Athletic have ‘won the race’ to sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on a season-long loan deal from Crystal Palace, as per reporter Nizaar Kinsella.

Rak-Sakyi, 19, was a star for Palace’s U23 side last season. The teenage winger scored 18 goals and assisted a further five in 25 appearances in the Premier League 2. His performances even earned him his Premier League debut and he went on to make two top-flight appearances including a start in Palace’s win over Manchester United.

Addicks owner Thomas Sandgaard admitted his interest in Rak-Sakyi last month and Sandgaard described him as an ‘exciting winger’. MK Dons were the favourites to snap up the youngster at the start of July, but a recent update from Alan Nixon turned the tide into Charlton Athletic’s favour.

Now, Kinsella has reported Rak-Sakyi will sign a new deal at Palace keeping him at the club until 2025, before being loaned out to the Addicks in League One.

Time to impress…

Rak-Sakyi is clearly a prospect with bags of potential, but he is yet prove himself on the senior stage. If the report is true and Rak-Sakyi has picked Charlton Athletic over many more potential suitors, then they can take pride in what they are building at The Valley.

Patrick Vieira is building quite a young and refreshed squad at Selhurst Park and he will want his youngsters confident of contributing on the big stage. This loan move should allow Rak-Sakyi to find his feet whilst playing consistent senior football at The Valley.

Ben Garner’s side have started their League One campaign with four points from a possible six and the Addicks will be looking to maintain that and push inside the top-six this year. They’ve had a successful window so far, but it seems the finishing touches are yet to be added with the deadline a mere two-and-a-half weeks out.

Rak-Sakyi is an unbelievably exciting addition and many eyes will be on the teenager to see how he performs this season.

The Addicks will look to continue their solid start to proceedings this weekend when they make the trip to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday.