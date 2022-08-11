Burnley team news and predicted XI to face Watford: Summer signing ruled out, striker set to miss out

Burnley travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford in the Championship tomorrow night.

Burnley face Watford in their third Championship game of the season tomorrow, with both teams going into this one unbeaten in their opening two league fixtures.

Watford sit in 6th with four points to their name so far, with the Clarets in 4th on four points as well.

Burnley team news

Burnley already have a few injuries to contend with. Summer signing Scott Twine is ‘a certain absentee’ for tomorrow night’s game, as per LancsLive, with striker Jay Rodriguez also likely to sit out tomorrow night’s game.

LancsLive though says that neither Twine nor Rodriguez’s injuries are serious.

Elsewhere, Kevin Long is set for a significant spell on the sidelines, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ashley Westwood also ruled out of tomorrow night’s clash with ongoing injuries.

Manuel Benson could be in line for his first Championship start for Burnley.

Predicted XI

Muric (GK)

Maatsen

Taylor

Harwood-Bellis

Roberts

Benson

Cullen

Cork

Brownhill

Barnes

Costelloe

Kompany has a lot of options in a number of positions, but he seems to have settled on the above back-four, with the likes of Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork and Josh Cullen making for a fluid midfield.

Benson could come in to the starting line up to give Burnley a bit of flair and speed on the flank, with striking options still thin on the ground, meaning Dara Costelloe and Ashley Barnes are likely to keep their starting spots.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.