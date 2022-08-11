Burnley boss speaks out on links to ‘really good’ Liverpool prodigy

Burnley have already revamped their squad this summer, but Kompany wants further reinforcements to help their chances of achieving promotion back to the Premier League following their relegation last time out.

They have deployed Charlie Taylor and Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the heart of defence in both Championship games so far, with Manchester City loanee CJ Egan-Riley and Luke McNally providing cover from the bench. But Kompany is looking for more cover and more competition for places, and so reports had linked them to van den Berg as a potential new recruit.

Yet speaking to Lancs Live, the Clarets boss refused to be drawn on the speculation, but suggested it is important to keep his squad balanced in terms of game time having already been impressed by his current back line this season.

“We’re talking about another club’s player,” he said.

“All I can say is Sepp is a really good player but a key part of it is to find a balance between the players we’ve already got and the game time, making sure that we’re strong enough. And if I follow the progress of our team I think it’s fair to say we have been defending well in our own way.”

He may be better suited elsewhere…

Van den Berg would likely want to be playing regular football, and if Burnley cannot guarantee this then the Liverpool youngster may be better suited elsewhere, and Kompany’s comments suggest he understands this for the better of his current players and van den Berg himself.

Burnley have a few options as things stand, but will want more cover.

However, perhaps they should be targeting players who are prepared to bide their time and wait for an opportunity rather than van den Berg who may expect to be a starter week-in week-out.

Kompany’s side have started the campaign well, with a win and a draw so far. Their transfer dealings have worked out well and so have put them in a strong position to challenge for promotion. van den Berg would help strengthen their backline if a deal was struck up.