Blackpool keen on swoop for Nottingham Forest ace who is free to make summer exit

Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley is drawing interest from Blackpool, it has been said by Darren Witcoop on Twitter.

Blackpool have managed to make five new additions to their ranks so far this summer.

Dominic Thompson has arrived on a permanent basis, while Rhys Williams, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini and Theo Corbeanu have all signed up on permanent deals. However, with a little under three weeks in the window left, the Tangerines appear to have their eyes on another potential addition.

As per reporter Witcoop, Blackpool are showing an interest in out of favour Nottingham Forest star Lolley.

Witcoop states that the Redditch-born 29-year-old is free to leave the City Ground this summer, though the situation surrounding Nottingham Forest target Josh Bowler‘s future could have an impact on a possible swoop for Lolley.

Joe Lolley, who is free to leave Nottingham Forest this summer, is attracting interest from Blackpool. Josh Bowler’s future at Bloomfield Road could dictate any move for the winger #blackpool #NFFC — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 11, 2022

It had been reported that Lolley was poised to make a move to Australia, though Witcoop states nothing has been agreed as of yet.

There’s been a lot of talk about Australia but from my understanding nothing has been agreed — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 11, 2022

A potential Bowler replacement?

It remains to be seen just how Bowler’s situation could impact a potential move for Lolley, but the Nottingham Forest man could certainly be a solid replacement for the former Everton youngster.

Both are at their most dangerous when cutting in from the right-hand side and onto their left foot.

Bowler is still very much in the early stages of his career though and has a bright future ahead of him. Lolley, on the other hand, is now 29, though he could still be of great value to the Tangerines.

He has previously been one of the Championship’s standout performers, enjoying success with Forest and Huddersfield Town. In 232 Championship outings, Lolley has notched up 32 goals and 29 assists and his vast experience could be vital in helping some of the club’s young loanees adapt to life in the second-tier.