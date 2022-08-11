Blackburn Rovers favourites to secure swoop for Liverpool star ahead of Burnley

Blackburn Rovers are now leading the race to sign Liverpool centre-back Sepp van den Berg, The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Blackburn Rovers are in need of centre-back reinforcements before the window slams shut.

As it stands, Daniel Ayala and Scott Wharton are the only fit first-team centre-backs at Ewood Park. Sam Barnes will be out for the long-term while Hayden Carter is also sidelined, leading to 17-year-old Ash Phillips’ emergence on the first-team stage.

However, even if Phillips comes into the senior squad more additions are needed.

Now, it is claimed that Blackburn Rovers have moved to the front of the chase for Liverpool starlet van den Berg.

The Dutch prodigy has been linked with Burnley this summer after two successful loan stints with Preston North End. But now, as per trusted reporter Nixon, it’s Rovers who are now at the front of the chase to secure the talented centre-back’s signature.

A growing relationship flourishes further?

Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool are no strangers to one another, and a swoop for van den Berg would be another marker of the Premier League side’s faith in Rovers as a top club for developing their young talents.

Harvey Elliott’s loan stay at Ewood Park was a huge hit and although Leighton Clarkson’s stay failed to bear fruit last season, Liverpool have trusted Blackburn with another of their starlets this season.

James Morton has linked up with the Lancashire outfit on a season-long basis and after a promising debut in the Carabao Cup he will be keen to kick on.

Van den Berg would be a real coup for Rovers though. He has already proven himself in the Championship but game time in the Premier League would be more limited, so an Ewood Park stint could be beneficial for all.