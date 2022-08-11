‘Absolutely no bargains’ – Kompany makes defiant Burnley admission as he discusses transfer state of play

Burnley have played two Championship games since their relegation last season and they’ve started their campaign with a win and a draw. Kompany’s side have shown signs of brilliance across the two games they’ve played, but last time out against Luton Town they were shakier than expected.

The Clarets have had something of a squad overhaul since their drop from the Premier League and they’ve added talent, youth and depth across the board so far. It will take time for all of these new arrivals to gel as a squad, but their raw talent is clear to see.

Now, speaking to LancsLive about potential outgoings, Kompany admitted he’d rather not lose any of his squad, but admits that there are certain players whose time on the pitch may become limited. He said:

“I think it is too early to call whether we have done all good business (on signings) but I think there are some players who you can see already look interesting for the future. We haven’t gone for crazy money, any amounts I have heard it is probably half that that we have really paid. So we are keeping it diligent.

“But as to any players that are playing right now, there is absolutely no bargains to be made. It is paramount to us competing this season. Like every other club says to us when we buy a player, everybody has a price but we don’t want to let them go.

“So I did speak to Lowts (Matthew Lowton) and he knows that his minutes will be limited here but the way he is training and the way he is conducting himself, it is about performance and as long as a player is at the club I go with what I see and he is hungry and on a mission. And I like that side, because anything I say is only based on what I see and Lowts is definitely in a positive moment.”

The importance of honesty…

For a relatively inexperience manager, Kompany seems to be handling this situation perfectly.

To be a success at the helm of a club you can’t afford any animosity in the dressing room and he seems to have set the right expectations on the players so they don’t expect too much.

It sounds as if the door is still very much open for Lowton and he could work his way back into the starting XI. In a way, Kompany is using this as extra motivation for the experienced defender which is a clever tactic.

Burnley have started the season quite well, but it’s a long season and retaining his squad depth past deadline day could be pivotal to their chances.

Next up for Burnley is a trip to Watford tomorrow evening, with the game being shown live on Sky Sports.