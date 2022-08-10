Wigan Athletic facing obstacle in bid to secure deal for 23-year-old

Wigan Athletic have been in talks to secure a deal for Enppi SC goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad, though it is said a work permit could be an obstacle in their pursuit.

Wigan Athletic have been surprisingly quiet in the summer transfer window following their promotion to the Championship.

Admittedly, Leam Richardson had assembled a very strong squad for League One, but few would have expected Ryan Nyambe and Nathan Broadhead (loan) to be their only additions of the window thus far.

However, it is now said talks have been ongoing over a potential goalkeeper swoop.

According to Egyptian sports channel OnTime Sports (via Ahram Online), Wigan Athletic have made an offer to sign goalkeeper Gad.

It is said the Latics submitted an offer of an initial loan with an option to buy, though the bid falls short of Enppi’s valuation. The report adds that a work permit could be an obstacle to a deal, though a loan return to Enppi or another club ‘could be a solution’.

An intriguing addition…

If Wigan Athletic are able to strike a deal for Gad, it would certainly make for one of the Championship’s more left-field transfers of the summer so far.

The 23-year-old has spent his entire career in Egypt with Enppi, making his way through their youth ranks before making a senior breakthrough. Across all competitions, the Ell-Senbellawein-born ace has played 86 times for the club, keeping 26 clean sheets.

The rumour begs the question: do the Latics need a ‘keeper?

Ben Amos and Jamie Jones are the only senior shot-stoppers at the DW Stadium as it stands and given their age, Gad would be a more youthful option. It remains to be seen how the chase pans out though as speculation circulates over a potential swoop.