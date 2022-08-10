Watford man set to leave for Mexican side

Watford defender Samir is poised to join Mexican club Tigres, as per MedioTiempo (via Sport Witness).

Samir, 27, joined the Hornets just last January from Udinese in the Serie A. The Brazilian defender played in 19 games for Watford and whilst his performances were impressive, he was unable to guide Watford to safety and they suffered the drop to the Championship. Samir is an experienced top-flight defender, spending the majority of his career in Italy’s top division.

Samir has been the subject of interest throughout this summer, with clubs such as Monza reportedly targeting the central defender, but that move didn’t come off. Watford have been preparing for his departure for some time, just last month The Athletic reported that the Hornets had enquired about several potential replacements to come in in case Samir left the club.

Now though, the latest update (via Sport Witness) has revealed that Samir is heading to Tigres in Mexico. It would be a shame for Samir to leave Vicarage Road so soon after joining, but following their relegation, this always appeared inevitable and it’s probably a good thing that it appears to be nearing completion after over a month of speculation.

Wasted business?

Samir joined Watford just seven months ago. The deal was reported as an ‘undisclosed fee’ and whatever the fee was, surely Watford want to recoup as much of that as possible. The 27-year-old is evidently a talented footballer with plenty of time left in the game still so it’d make sense if Watford fought for a good price in this one.

Whilst Samir played a key role in Watford’s defence in the second-half of last season, Rob Edwards has started this season well without him, so he shouldn’t be too much of a miss to the Hornets. Edwards’ side currently sit 4th place in the league after a win and a draw opened their 2022/23 season.

The Hornets will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run this weekend when they face fellow promotion-rivals Burnley at Vicarage Road.