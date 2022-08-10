‘Two evenly-matched squads’ – West Brom v Sheffield United prediction: The72

West Brom welcome Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night.

Sheffield United make the trip to The Hawthorns tomorrow night, in either sides’ first Carabao Cup clash of the season.

Last time round, West Brom fell out of the Carabao Cup in the Second Round whereas the Blades crashed out in the Third, but both will be hopeful of a strong cup run this time round.

And both have enjoyed fairly solid starts to the new season – West Brom have claimed draws against Middlesbrough and Watford whilst Sheffield United beat Millwall last weekend, after their opening defeat v Watford.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game between Sheffield United and West Brom tomorrow evening…

Luke Phelps

“It’s difficult to predict how Championship teams will perform in the earlier round of cup competitions, because it’s difficult to know whether or not they’ll field strong sides.

“So far in this season’s Carabao Cup fixtures though, Championship teams have fielded largely strong teams so we can expect both teams tomorrow night to do so.

“I expect this one to be a fairly low-scoring clash, with both teams missing one or two strikers right now, but both looking pretty solid at the back.

“It could go down to penalties and if that’s the case, I’d back Sheffield United.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-1 Sheffield United (Blades win on penalties)

James Ray

“Cup games can be challenging to predict as either side could make wholesale changes for this one. However, when at full strength, these are two evenly-matched squads, making for an intriguing cup encounter.

“I reckon Heckingbottom could hand starts to the likes of James McAtee and Reda Khadra to give them a chance at staking a claim for a starting spot. I think they’ll make the most of the opportunity to impress too, firing the Blades to a win against a fellow promotion contender.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-2 Sheffield United