Swansea City duo set to seal temporary League One moves

Swansea City forwards Kyle Joseph and Jordon Garrick are set to make loan moves to League One, as per Wales Online.

Joseph, 20, spent last season between both Swansea City and Cheltenham Town.

The young prospect made ten appearances in the Championship for the Swans, failing to contribute to any goals before being sent to League One on loan in the summer of 2021. The London-born striker scored four and assisted two in 19 games in the third-tier and just as he was building momentum, he was recalled in January.

Garrick, 24, spent last season impressing for Plymouth Argyle. The Englishman scored four and assisted seven in League One and it appears that will yet again be his destination this summer.

Wales Online are reporting Joseph is set to join Oxford United, whilst Garrick is poised for a move to Lincoln City in moves which will hopefully provide both players with consistent game time.

A chance to prove themselves…

Joseph has two years left on his Swans deal, whilst Garrick’s contract expires next summer.

This loan move could be the final chance either of the forwards get to prove their worth to their parent club and earn a new deal. Swansea City finished 15th place last season and it seems Russell Martin doesn’t have a place for either of the forwards in his plans for the new campaign.

Swansea City have started the campaign poorly, picking up one point in their opening two games after being backed by many to have a successful year this time around.

There is still plenty of time to change their fortunes and that could happen this weekend when they face Blackpool in their third Championship fixture of the 2022/23 season.