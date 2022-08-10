Significant update emerges in Millwall’s surprise striker pursuit

Millwall’s pursuit of Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery looks to have come to an end for now, with Lancs Live’s Matt Scrafton reporting the Tangerines are in no position to sell.

Blackpool man Lavery has been at the centre of some transfer speculation in recent days.

It was claimed that Millwall were showing an interest in the Northern Irishman amid reports stating the Tangerines would be open to letting the attacker leave. However, it then emerged that a bid from an unnamed club had been rejected for the 23-year-old

Now though, it seems Lavery will be staying put for now.

Reporting on Twitter, it was seemingly confirmed that it was Millwall who failed with a bid for the striker, with Lancs Live’s Scrafton quoting Tangerines boss Michael Appleton saying the bid was “killed in the water as quickly as it came about”.

Scrafton then added that injuries to Gary Madine and Jake Beesley means Blackpool are in no position to sell at this moment in time.

Michael Appleton confirms Richard Keogh is set to join Ipswich, as long as everything goes fine with his medical and scans. Millwall's bid for Shayne Lavery was "killed in the water as quickly as it came about". Club in no position to sell strikers with Beesley and Madine out. — Matt Scrafton 🇺🇦 (@matt_scrafton) August 9, 2022

Time to look elsewhere?

If Millwall are still keen on adding another striker to their ranks, it may be best to turn their attention elsewhere amid the latest on Lavery.

The links with the striker did catch some off guard and it perhaps would have been a bit of a surprise to see him make a move up the Championship table given his recent struggles in the division. That said though, he did start life in the second-tier well last season and still managed a respectable goal tally of 10 despite the fact his form fell away.

It remains to be seen if the Lions have other irons in the fire with Blackpool seemingly holding onto Lavery for now.