Sheffield United starlet speaks out on recent Premier League transfer links

Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison has told Yorkshire Live he is showing no interest in speculation liking him with a move to the Premier League.

Sheffield United rejected a £5m bid from the Toffees last summer for Jebbison, but their interest remains, with recent reports linking the teenager to a move to Goodison Park.

The Blades regard the forward as someone who can supply the goods both short-term, whilst also being part of the first-team fold in the longer term, and so wish to keep hold of him beyond this summer.

Now though, speaking to Yorkshire Live, the 18-year-old was asked about the transfer speculation, but admitted that his main focus is on Sheffield United and nothing else.

“No, I am not aware of that. It hasn’t been spoken about. I am focussed on just Sheffield United at the minute,” he said.

Despite Jebbison refusing to be drawn on the rumours, he admitted that they were flattering.

“Yeah definitely, it obviously means you are doing something right. I don’t focus on the noise. At the end of the day I am here so all I am focused on is playing here and scoring goals.”

Since making his debut in 2021, the striker has made 17 appearances in the first-team, scoring one goal during that time, coincidentally the winner in the 1-0 victory over Everton in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

It is positive that Jebbison’s main concentration is his current club Sheffield United and he has dismissed ‘the noise’ linking him with a move away from Bramall Lane. He repeats that he is focused and so Blades fans should take comfort in his recent comments.

The pull of the Premier League is unmatched and so Jebbison should be aiming to play at the highest level possible in the future. Yet at just 18 years old, it is imperative to get regular playing time and so staying at Sheffield United looks the best option for the youngster at present.

Everton could well be a likely destination in years to come as they often give chances to young players. But for now, it seems Jebbison’s sole focus is the task at hand at Bramall Lane.