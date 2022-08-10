Sheffield United reject significant eight-figure bid for star man as club firms up transfer interest

Sheffield United are said to have knocked back a bid of €15m plus add-ons from Club Brugge for key midfielder Sander Berge.

Sheffield United’s signing of Berge back in January 2020 caught the attention of many. He arrived as a highly-touted talent from KRC Genk and after a relatively slow start to life at Bramall Lane, he has proven why he is a level above in the Championship.

Unsurprisingly, given the level of his performances and his potential to become a top player in the future, his situation has drawn interest.

Belgian side Club Brugge are among those to be linked with the towering Norwegian recently and now, it seems they have firmed up their reported interest in Berge with a bid.

As per Belgian publication HLN, Club Brugge have made a bid of €15m plus add-ons for the Sheffield United star.

The report states that the sum is considered an ‘astronomical amount’ for the Belgian Pro League, but the Blades have rejected the bid.

It is added that Berge ‘still hopes’ for a return to the Premier League, though he ‘is not reluctant’ to a Belgium return.

Standing firm…

For now, it seems as though Sheffield United are remaining firm in their bid to keep Berge beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

He could be a key player in the Blades’ bid to return to the Premier League and losing him would be a hefty blow. Berge would be a difficult player to replace, even if a hefty fee comes in for him.

With around three weeks left in the window, it remains to be seen if the Blades’ fight to keep the Norwegian star persists.