QPR boss reveals triple injury blow ahead of Sunderland clash

QPR boss Michael Beale has revealed that he’ll be without Chris Willock, Kenneth Paal and Luke Amos for this weekend’s trip to Sunderland in the Championship.

Beale has begun life at the helm of QPR quite well. His side suffered a disappointing opening day defeat against Blackburn Rovers, but upon their return to Loftus Road, they were able to put three past Middlesbrough with ease. Boro soon came back into touching distance, but the R’s did just enough to get over the line.

QPR’s next outing against Sunderland could easily be their toughest game so far with the Black Cats performing well in both of their opening two fixtures which sits Alex Neil’s side 2nd in the league. There are definitely weaknesses QPR could exploit, but the recent injury news means they won’t be as strengthened as they would’ve hoped.

Speaking to West London Sport, Beale admitted he will have three key players missing this weekend, saying:

“None of the players that were injured will be coming back into the squad.

“We’re still waiting on a diagnosis of the three players. But disappointed, obviously.”

Beale is referring to Willock, Paal and Amos who missed last night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Adapt and overcome…

Willock contributed to 18 Championship goals last season from attacking positions, whilst Amos scored six from a defensive midfield role. Both key men returned to action last weekend against Boro following injuries, but they suffered setbacks which will keep them out once again.

Paal signed for the R’s this summer from the PEC Zwolle in the Netherlands and he featured in the opening two league outings, but his injury meant Niko Hamalainen had to come in at left-back last night. Hamalainen is the only fit, natural left-back at the club meaning he will likely have to play this weekend, and he will need to improve his performance against a strong attacking Black Cats side.

Beale will certainly suffer with the absences of these men, but it’s up to him now to adapt his system so his side aren’t weaker because of it.

The Wearsiders will be looking to continue their 18-game competitive unbeaten streak, and the Stadium of Light is never an easy place to come.