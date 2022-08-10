Preston North End boss provides reassuring update on Manchester United starlet after strong debut

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has told Lancs Live that Alvaro Fernandez’s withdrawal from his full debut was precautionary.

Preston North End triumphed 4-1 over the Terriers at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Fernandez handed his first start for the club after securing his loan switch from Manchester United last month.

He has been introduced as a second-half sub in both of Preston North End’s two Championship games so far this season, but he really impressed when given the chance from the off against Huddersfield Town yesterday evening.

He registered two assists in his first start but was withdrawn at the break. However, speaking to Lancs Live, Lilywhites boss Lowe stated the substitution was just precautionary.

“He is alright, it was more of a precaution. His ankle is strapped up, he’s fine, he just wanted to play on. It was taken out of my hands, Jacko the physio did it and just said he had to come off,” he said.

“He wanted to stay on but Jacko told him that in no uncertain terms he was coming off, so I have to trust the physio don’t I?

“He just rolled it a little bit and wanted to strap it up and stay on, but it was out of his hands. There was no way he was going back out there when we had Hughesy and DJ there to come on.”

Lowe and Preston North End fans will be hoping Fernandez will have recovered in time to face Luton Town on Saturday afternoon at Kenilworth Road.

To find out the 19-year-old’s withdrawal last night was just precautionary is a huge boost for the Lancashire-based club, as he is expected to play a big part in the first-team fold between now and the end of the season.

Fernandez showed what he can do against Huddersfield Town and is something different to what is already at Lowe’s disposal, as he is expected to compete with Robbie Brady for the left wing-back position in the starting eleven.

His performance will put him in Lowe’s thinking for the trip to Luton Town at the weekend, and the injury doesn’t seem as bad as first feared and so could and perhaps should play a part against the Hatters in three days’ time.