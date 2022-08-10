Player linked with West Brom throughout this summer joins rival Championship club on loan

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury has joined Watford on a season-long loan, and the Hornets have an option to make his move permanent.

Choudhury, 24, has finally sealed his temporary exit from Leicester City after a summer of speculation linking him with a move away.

The Englishman featured just six times in the Premier League last season, and 10 times in the Premier League campaign before that.

He barely featured in pre-season for the Foxes this summer either and now, he’s joined Watford on loan.

But it comes after weeks of being linked with a move to West Brom – the Baggies were the first club to be mentioned alongside a loan move for Choudhury, but it appeared as though wages were a stumbling block for Steve Bruce’s side.

Reports said that the Foxes wanted 80% of his wages paying if he was to head out on loan, but it’s not known whether or not Watford are paying that much of his Leicester City pay package.

Watford were first linked with Choudhury just yesterday.

Do West Brom need another midfielder?

Bruce has signed three strong midfielders in John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu this summer. Whether he needs another midfielder remains to be seen, but that could change if Alex Mowatt leaves on loan this month.

He’s been linked with a loan move to Middlesbrough, and he plays a similar role to Choudhury, so a player of Choudhury’s ilk could yet be required this month.

It remains to be seen, and it remains to be seen whether or not West Brom would even sanction a temporary exit for Mowatt, despite his struggles last season.

The Baggies return to action v Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night.