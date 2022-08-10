Oxford United boss issues injury update on Josh Murphy

Oxford United have begun their 2022/23 League One season with one win and one defeat in their opening two outings. Robinson’s squad fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Derby County on the opening day, before winning with the same scoreline last Saturday against Cambridge United.

The U’s finished 8th last time out. They’ve spent the summer strengthening their squad in hopes of increasing their chances of success this season and they have had a relatively successful window so far. Oxford United added quality across the board with Championship talents in Ciaron Brown, Jodi Jones and Josh Murphy.

Unfortunately, the latter picked up a knock last weekend and now, speaking to Oxford Mail on the injury, Robinson has revealed he isn’t too worried about Murphy’s condition, saying:

“We think it’s nothing, but we don’t want to take any chances.

“Sometimes you’re better being out and making sure you’re ready and raring to go for the weekend.”

Murphy missed last night’s penalty shoot-out win against Swansea City, but the former Charlton Athletic boss is hopeful he could be ready for this weekend.

A key player…

Murphy could well be a pivotal part of Oxford United’s success this season, so the extent of this injury is important. Thankfully, it sounds as if he will be in contention for Saturday’s game, but whether he will be deemed fit enough to start is something only those at the club will know.

The 27-year-old winger has had impressive Championship campaigns in the past and it’s now Robinson’s responsibility to get the best out of Murphy. The sooner the versatile attacker can get off the mark the better and the confidence boost he would receive from that should power his campaign in the right direction.

The U’s will be hoping make it two wins from three league games this weekend when they host Bristol Rovers, after Joey Barton’s side earned an emphatic 4-0 victory over Burton Albion last weekend.