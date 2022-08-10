Opinion: Hull City should snap up free agent right-back who spent last season in the Championship, would be perfect for Arveladze

Hull City are in the market for a new right-back this month, with Watford’s Jeremy Ngakia being linked.

Reports yesterday revealed that Hull City are plotting a surprise move for Watford right-back Ngakia, 21, with Tigers boss Shota Arveladze quickly addressing the rumours.

He told HullLive:

“The club has a list of names we’re working on and trying to get sorted.

“We’re not the only club in this situation, we’re looking for two or three extra players and let’s see how it’s going to work out.

“We’re looking in midfield, we’re looking on the right-back and left wing-back and a central defender.”

Hull then are keen on signing a right-back this month and given their reported interest in Ngakia, it suggests that Arveladze wants a right-back with pace, who can bomb up and down the flank.

And perhaps the Georgian manager should look no further than Cyrus Christie.

The Republic of Ireland international has bags of experience at Championship level, which could be crucial in a new-look Hull City side that doesn’t boast too much Championship experience.

Christie was let go by Fulham at the end of last season. He spent the second half of the last campaign on loan with Swansea City where he scored three and assisted four in 23 league outings, and Swans wanted him back.

But the Welsh club couldn’t afford his wages and so that might be the only stumbling block Hull City would have to overcome if they did pursue Christie.

The Tigers though are spending quite freely this summer and after the sale of Keane Lewis-Potter, they may well have some room in the budget to hand a one or two-year deal to Christie, who is still only 29 years old.

He’s a right-back with great creativity but also the defensive skills required to not get caught out at the back, and this could potentially be a really shrewd signing for Hull City if they want a right-back with experience and ability.

Hull City return to Championship action v Norwich City on Saturday.