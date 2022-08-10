Nottingham Forest’s preference revealed in chase for sought-after Championship star

Nottingham Forest would prefer to sign Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis on a loan-to-buy deal rather than sign him outright straight away, it has been said by Sky Sports.

Watford forward Dennis was one of few shining lights at Vicarage Road last season.

The Nigerian star made a good impression in his debut campaign for the Hornets, netting 10 goals and providing six assists for the club. However, he was ultimately unable to steer the club away from relegation and since, speculation has been rife about a top-flight return.

New boys Nottingham Forest are among those to have been linked and now, Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 10.08.22, 09:17) have issued an update on the club’s interest.

It is said that Steve Cooper’s side remain keen on the £20m-rated Dennis. However, they would prefer to strike a loan deal with an option to buy rather than purchase him up front as they weigh up formalising their interest.

Three weeks left…

Although some influential players have moved on, some may be surprised that Dennis is still at Vicarage Road after his Premier League exploits.

Having a player of his quality in the Championship would be a huge boost to Rob Edwards and co but as we enter the final three weeks of the transfer window, clubs keen on Dennis may make the decision to stick or twist sooner rather than later.

He’s certainly deserving of a move back to the top-flight but Watford will be hoping that they can keep hold of him. And, if he does move on, surely it would be their preference to receive a good fee now rather than loan him out.