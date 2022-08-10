Middlesbrough set for transfer breakthrough with striker on verge of signing

Middlesbrough are set to announce the signing of Real Mallorca striker Matthew Hoppe, according to Mail Online.

Middlesbrough have endured a frustrating transfer window so far. Despite the big-money sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier, the incomings have not been at the rate many supporters and manager Chris Wilder would have liked.

Their main problem position is up front. With three of last season’s strikers having been on loan and subsequently returned to their parent clubs, Wilder has been looking to the transfer market again for reinforcements.

Hoppe had been linked in recent weeks and Boro now look to have got their man, with the Mail Online reporting that he is set to sign and underwent his medical on Tuesday ahead of securing the move.

Despite the Teessider’s clash with Barnsley in midweek, the United States international is not expected to be announced and registered in time to feature. Although the deal is expected to be finalised before Boro’s game against Sheffield United on Sunday.

A huge boost for Boro…

With strikers a priority for Wilder, the breakthrough with Hoppe is a huge boost for the North-East club. Their options are limited as things stand and so the forward is expected to slot straight into the first-team.

As the article states, Boro hope he will adapt to the English game’s physicality and there is no reason for him not to. As a tall and athletic striker, he will be something different to what is already at their disposal and could fire Middlesbrough up the table and help them break into the top six come the end of the season.

The update means that there will be a reshuffle in forward areas, with Duncan Watmore, Uche Ikpeazu and Josh Coburn all potentially on their way out. But Boro won’t be rushed into making decisions hastily and will assess their squad before green-lighting any more exits.