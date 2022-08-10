Middlesbrough enquire about signing Chelsea man on loan, report claims

Middlesbrough are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu on a season-long loan, according to reports.

Middlesbrough are hoping to find a replacement for Marcus Tavernier before the transfer deadline, following his £10million move to recently promoted Bournemouth.

Manager Chris Wilder is now looking to the loan market for reinforcements and they have enquired about the possibility of bringing in Chelsea’s Ampadu on loan for the season.

The 21-year-old is down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge as things stand, and it is believed he will be allowed to leave the Blues on a temporary basis yet again this summer.

Since arriving at the club from Exeter City back in 2017 he has gone on to make just 12 appearances in all competitions, and has been loaned out on three occasions, plying his trade for Red Bull Leipzig in the Bundesliga, Sheffield United during their time in the top flight and most recently Venezia in Serie A.

Middlesbrough do face competition from other sides in the Championship according to the report, although Boro are the only club named.

An optimistic pursuit…

Middlesbrough are short in numbers in midfield following the departures of Tavernier and Martin Payero, whilst they also had James Lea Siliki on loan last season. Effectively they are three midfielders down from last year and so need to address this problem quickly.

Ampadu would be a huge coup if Boro could get a deal over the line. But having played in the top flight in Germany, England and Italy in his three loan spells previously, it would not be a surprise if the Wales international and Chelsea themselves hold out for a more lucrative move.

He is the type of player Middlesbrough need, and the enquiry is certainly a positive update. It shows they are looking to address their shortcomings in this position, as well as them being ambitious with their transfer targets.