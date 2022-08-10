Major update revealed on Jacob Greaves’ Hull City situation amid Middlesbrough links

Greaves, 21, is now in the final year of his Hull City contract.

The Englishman has been a mainstay in the Tigers’ back-line for the past two seasons, featuring in all 46 of Hull’s Championship fixtures last season.

This month, he’s been closely linked with a move to Middlesbrough. Reports have revealed that Chris Wilder’s side have now had multiple bids for the Englishman knocked back, with Hull City keen to extend his stay at the club.

But Football Insider are now reporting that Greaves has turned down Hull City’s latest contract offer.

It’s said that Hull City want between £5million and £7million for Greaves should they part ways this summer, having already seen Keane Lewis-Potter seal a £20million move to Brentford.

Watford have also been linked with Greaves this summer.

Greaves’ head turned?

Hull City have made a strong start to the season. Greaves remains an important player and manager Shota Arveladze surely won’t dispel Greaves over this ongoing contract situation.

Links to the likes of Middlesbrough and Watford are obviously attractive for Greaves. But if Hull can continue to impress in the Championship this season then it might give Greaves reason to extend his stay.

He’s set to become a free agent next summer and losing him for free would be a huge blow for the Tigers, and Greaves would no doubt have plenty of options.

But staying at Hull City might be his best bet, at least for the next couple of years, with Watford going through something of a transitional phase under new manager Rob Edwards, whilst Boro have struggled so far.

Hull City are doing well and a renewal for Greaves shouldn’t be ruled out.