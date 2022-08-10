Lincoln City boss makes exciting revelation with new signing imminent

Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy has told Lincolnshire Live he hopes to have a new signing completed this morning.

Lincoln City have made a number of new additions this summer as new boss Kennedy makes his mark on proceedings at Sincil Bank.

Carl Rushworth, Paudie O’Connor, Jay Benn, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Danny Mandriou and Charles Vernam have all made their way to Lincolnshire, but it will be hoped that some more depth can be added to their ranks before the window slams shut at the start of next month.

Now, amid the hunt for more new additions, Kennedy has provided an exciting update.

Speaking with Lincolnshire Live after Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers, the Lincoln City boss revealed that he hopes to be able to wrap up a new signing for this morning. Here’s what he had to say on the ‘important’ new pending addition:

“I don’t know whether I’m allowed to say but we’ll hopefully have one done in the morning.

“That’ll be really important to us, I keep saying we’re working hard so hopefully there’ll be an announcement.”

Who could it be?

Kennedy made no suggestion as to who the new arrival could be, nor did the report from Lincolnshire Live.

However, it emerged last night that Swansea City forward Jordon Garrick was poised to head out on loan to League One with Lincoln City, so fans will be keeping a keen eye on social media for any confirmation of the new addition.

It remains to be seen if the new arrival Kennedy was speaking of is indeed the recently linked Garrick, though he would be a good addition.

The Swansea City man can play anywhere across the front three and as a wing-back if needs be, with his versatility and power helping make him a hit on loan with Plymouth Argyle last season.