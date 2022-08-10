League One side joined by two new clubs in chase for Ipswich Town man

Burton Albion and Kilmarnock are the latest sides to show interest in Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba, a report from TWTD has said.

Ipswich Town defender Ndaba spent last season on loan with Salford City, impressing in League Two while operating as a left-back or a centre-back.

His displays in the fourth-tier have caught the eyes of those at Portman Road, but it seems he isn’t quite in Kieran McKenna’s starting XI plans just yet. A potential loan exit has been mooted, with Fleetwood Town recently said to be interested.

Now, as per a new report from TWTD, there is fresh interest in his services.

It is claimed that League One rivals Burton Albion are also among those keen on the talented centre-back, as are Scottish Premiership outfit Kilmarnock. Tractor Boys boss McKenna is also quoted stating he has spoken with Ndaba over a possible loan exit, with a move possible before the window slams shut at the start of next month.

Best for Ndaba?

The 22-year-old Irishman has proven he can cut it in League Two now, so a test at a higher level seems the logical next step – especially if he isn’t set for regular game time at Portman Road just yet.

A move to League One with Burton Albion or Fleetwood Town or a Scottish switch with Kilmarnock would provide said step up, so it remains to be seen who, if anyone, can strike a deal.

Ndaba looks to have a bright future at Ipswich Town but, for now, his defensive talents might be best utilised elsewhere given the options ahead of him in the pecking order.