League One club chasing Leicester City ace, but could have to wait for deal

Leicester City have seen long-term number one Kasper Schmeichel leave the club this summer, joining French side OGC Nice.

It leaves them with just Danny Ward, Daniel Iversen and Polish youth international Stolarczyk as their senior options in between the sticks. Now, it has been said the situation could put a loan exit for the 21-year-old on hold.

According to Football Insider, Fleetwood Town are in advanced talks over a loan deal for Stolarczyk and are confident of tying up a deal.

However, for now, Leicester City are not willing to sanction a move. The Foxes want to bring in another shot-stopper of their own before letting Stolarczyk link up with Fleetwood Town given that he is their third-choice in goal as it stands.

In need of another ‘keeper?

If Fleetwood Town are able to strike a deal for Stolarczyk, they would have three solid goalkeeping options to pick from.

Scott Brown currently has Alex Cairns and Jay Lynch, both 29, on the books at Highbury Stadium. Cairns has been the long-term number one, playing 240 times for the Cod Army. However, Lynch has been favoured in the three games so far this season, keeping his first clean sheet against Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup on Monday night.

Stolarczyk’s arrival could end up pushing one out of the matchday squad, and given the early selections, that could be Cairns.

It awaits to be seen if a deal can be struck though, with Leicester City looking to add another goalkeeper first.