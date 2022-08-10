Latest West Brom news: Baggies keen on Leicester City outcast, midfielder wanted by Championship club + more

West Brom have made a fairly positive start to the 2022/23 season, drawing against Middlesbrough and Watford in their opening two Championship fixtures.

And Watford and Middlesbrough may be considered promotion candidates too. West Brom certainly look like an improved side from last season but whether they’re also promotion contenders remains to be seen.

Steve Bruce could do with one or two more additions this summer and one player being linked with a move to The Hawthorns is Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury.

The Baggies have been linked with Choudhury throughout this summer. A report from Daily Mail yesterday revealed that West Brom remain keen on the Englishman, with Watford also interested.

Elsewhere, another report from Daily Mail yesterday revealed that Middlesbrough are keen on taking Alex Mowatt in on loan this month.

Chris Wilder is in the market for a creative midfielder after losing Marcus Tavernier to Bournemouth, and Mowatt is now said to be a target of his with talks expected to advance this week.

Mowatt has played just one minute of Championship football so far this season.

Lastly, Daryl Dike has picked up another injury, and Bruce says he might be forced to dip into the transfer market to find a suitable replacement this month.

He told Express and Star:

“We’ll have a conversation with Ron (Gourlay, CEO). Plans get changed because of what’s just happened. We’ve got a hell of a schedule coming up too.