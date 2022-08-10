Latest Watford news: Key player linked with Manchester United, Hornets keen on PL outcast + more

Watford were included in a number of transfer headlines yesterday, in a busy day for the Hornets.

Unfortunately though, the bulk of those headlines were linking players with moves away from Vicarage Road, with the main one being Ismaila Sarr’s links to the Premier League.

First, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Liverpool have retained a long-term interest in the winger, before reports then revealed that Manchester United are considering a move for the Senegalese after dropping their pursuit of Marko Arnautovic.

Elsewhere, Football Insider revealed yesterday that Hull City are plotting a move for Watford right-back Jeremy Ngakia, with Hull boss Shota Arveladze then confirming that he’s in the market for a right-back, but remaining coy on the links to Ngakia.

And reports from outside of England have tipped Samir to seal a move to Mexican side Tigres, whilst young Hornets goalkeeper Myles Roberts recently sealed a loan move to Welling United.

Lastly, in a bout of positive news for Watford fans, a report from Daily Mail yesterday revealed that Watford and West Brom are both keen on Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

The Englishman has fallen out of favour under Brendan Rodgers but remains a prospect, and someone who could really prevail playing in the Championship.

Watford weren’t in Carabao Cup action last night. But they return to our screens for a third time already this season when they welcome Burnley on Friday night.

The game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.