Key Manchester United figure scouts Championship star amid growing interest from top clubs

Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher was in attendance of Watford’s trip to West Brom to watch Ismaila Sarr, the Daily Mail has said.

Watford winger Sarr has long been linked with a return to the Premier League and his halfway line screamer against West Brom looks to have only ramped up interest in his services.

Liverpool are said to have held a long-term interest in the Senegalese flyer and he has been mentioned as a target for Manchester United in the past couple of days. Now, a new revelation has emerged regarding the Red Devils’ interest.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher was in attendance at The Hawthorns to watch Sarr.

He was in place to continue the club’s assessment of the 24-year-old, meaning he was there to see his 60-yard goal of the season contender in person. It still remains to be seen if the interest develops into anything concrete, but his exploits on Monday certainly shouldn’t have done Sarr’s chances of a move to Old Trafford any harm.

What now?

With around three weeks left before the transfer window slams shut, it will be interesting to see how Sarr’s situation develops.

As said before, it remains to be seen if the rumoured interest in his services is firmed up over the coming days and weeks. However, at 24, he’s a player with a high ceiling and he certainly has the ability to play above the Championship on a regular basis.

It would be a huge blow for Watford to lose a player of his calibre though. Sarr has notched up 25 goals and 19 assists in his time with the Hornets and already has a goal and an assist to his name in two Championship appearances so far this season.