Ismaila Sarr to Manchester United: Price tag, Watford’s stance and potential timeline for the move

Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are said to be considering a summer swoop for Sarr, 24, after ending their pursuit of former West Ham favourite Marko Arnautovic.

Sarr has been linked with a Premier League move in the past and again this summer, following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League. West Ham and Liverpool have both been mentioned, but it’s Manchester United who are now being linked with the Hornets star.

Watford’s price tag?

Watford signed Sarr from Rennes in 2019 for a club-record fee of £40million. And at the start of this summer, reports said that Watford wanted to recoup all of that £40million for Sarr this summer, but that price tag has since dropped.

Reports coming out of Europe say that Watford want £29million for Sarr this summer, with reports just yesterday claiming that Watford now only want £25million for the Senegalese.

Watford’s stance on a potential sale?

Watford’s sporting director Cristiano Giaretta gave a pretty clear indication of Watford’s stance on Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis – who’s also been heavily linked with a move away – earlier in the summer.

Giaretta told Watford Observer:

“They [Sarr and Dennis] would like to leave and have been looking at potential moves, but they are not causing us any problems. They are not banging on our door to get away as soon as they can.

“They will stay at the club if the market doesn’t deliver something we think is acceptable, in the same way Sarr stayed with us the last time we were in the Championship.”

Watford then will keep hold of Sarr unless an offer comes in which matches their valuation – Sarr has two more year left on his current Watford contract.

Potential timeline for the move?

Given the fact that Manchester United are only considering a move for Sarr, any move for the Watford man might come about later on in the transfer window.

Sarr has started the 2022/23 season in good form for Watford. He’s well-involved in Rob Edwards’ plans and his fine form might see Watford place more emphasis on keeping him this summer.

And although he’s impressed in the Premier League before, whether or not Sarr has the quality needed to star at Old Trafford remains to be seen, so he might be only considered as aback-up option for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Watford return to Championship action v Burnley on Friday night.