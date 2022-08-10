Hull City wanted deal for Nottingham Forest man before recent transfer decision

Hull City were reportedly in talks over a deal for Nottingham Forest’s Richie Laryea before the Premier League side opted to send the Canadian right-back back to Toronto FC on loan instead.

Nottingham Forest recruited Laryea from Toronto back in January, signing him up for their Championship promotion push.

However, his game time was limited given the form of Djed Spence. He made only five appearances in the second-tier last season but now, it is said that he could have been back in the Championship for the new campaign.

As per a report from Hull Live, Hull City were in talks over a possible deal for the right-sided 27-year-old.

The Tigers were looking to secure a move for Laryea in their bid to bolster their options on the right, only for Nottingham Forest to opt to send him back to former club Toronto on loan instead.

It is said that the club have other options lined up though as they look to further strengthen before the end of the month.

The one that got away?

Although Laryea wasn’t really given a chance to make a statement in his previous Championship stint, Hull City will be disappointed to have missed out on a deal.

The Canadian has impressed on the international scene and has managed a strong seven goals and 13 assists in 86 MLS outings. Two of those assists came on his second Toronto just days ago too, helping his side secure a 4-3 win over Nashville.

Although it’s a blow to have seen Laryea go elsewhere, the Tigers’ transfer business this summer has been strong, so it will be hoped a deal can be struck for one of the alternatives lined up.