Gyokeres to Everton: Price tag, Coventry City’s stance and potential timeline for the move

Everton are reportedly interested in Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Frank Lampard’s Everton are said to be considering a move for Coventry City and Sweden striker Gyokeres, after seeing Richarlison leave for Spurs earlier in the summer, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin pick up an injury.

Gyokeres only joined Coventry City on a permanent deal from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. But the now Swedish international went on to score 17 goals in 45 Championship outings last season, having been linked with a number of different clubs this summer.

What is Coventry City’s price tag for Gyokeres?

This seems like something of a grey area. There’s been no clear indication of the amount that Coventry City would demand for Gyokeres, but a report from Turkish outlet Fotomac (via CoventryLive) back in June revealed that, when Besiktas had enquired about Gyokeres, they were quoted a price tag of around £9million.

That’s similar to the £10million price tag that Coventry City has reportedly placed on Callum O’Hare’s head when Burnley were making moves last month, so that might be the region in which the Sky Blues value their top players.

Coventry City’s stance?

Coventry’s stance on any player sale seems to remain unchanged – if a bid comes in which matches their valuation, then they will sell.

That’s what CoventryLive reporter Andy Turner has said throughout the summer, when reporting on the likes of O’Hare, Gyokeres or Gustavo Hamer, who’ve all had suitor throughout the summer.

So for Everton, if they can place a bid for Gyokeres which matches Coventry City’s valuation, then the Sky Blues will sell – but only if, and when, a bid matches their valuation.

Potential timeline for the move?

Now that the season is underway, the bulk of clubs’ remaining transfer deals will likely go down towards the end of the month.

All focus is on the new season right now. Coventry boss Mark Robins though may be weary of losing Gyokeres close to deadline day, and not having enough time to find a suitable replacement.

Given that, expect Coventry to have a list of potential replacements they could turn to should Gyokeres, or any of their key players move on for that matter.

Coventry City return to Championship action away at Millwall this weekend, with a trip to Bristol City in the Carabao Cup on tonight’s agenda.