Dan Barlaser to Blackpool: Price tag, Rotherham United’s stance and potential timeline for the move

Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser has been linked with a move away from South Yorkshire this summer, with Blackpool the latest club to be mentioned alongside him.

Barlaser, 25, graduated through the Newcastle United youth academy but has since made his name with Rotherham United.

And last season was his best yet – Barlaser featured in all but two of the Millers’ 46 League One fixtures, scoring nine times and assisting seven as he helped fire Rotherham to promotion.

Now though, Michael Appleton’s Blackpool are said to be weighing up a move for Barlaser.

What is Rotherham United’s valuation of Barlaser?

There’s been no reports stating a clear valuation of Barlaser. But recent reports have revealed that the Millers have rejected a number of transfer bids for Barlaser – all coming from the same Championship club, and the last bid exceeding £1million.

But Millers boss Paul Warne went on to reveal that he’s had a conversation with the manager of the Championship club in question, and that he’s told them there’s ‘zero point’ in trying to negotiate.

Warne went on to tell Rotherham Advertiser that their last bid could be doubled, and it still wouldn’t be accepted.

Rotherham United’s stance on a potential sale?

Given the above then, it seems like Rotherham and Warne have no intention to sell Barlaser this summer. He’s a key player for the club and after his impressive last season in League One, he looks set for a big season in the second tier.

Rotherham United drew their opening game v Swansea City and return to Championship action v Reading this weekend.

Potential timeline for the move?

Despite Rotherham and Warne making it pretty clear they don’t want to sell Barlaser this summer, every club has their price.

It’s known now that any bid for Barlaser needs to well-exceed the £2million mark. The question then is whether any club would be willing to go past that number for a player who, in reality, has one good season in League One and one previous, decent season in the Championship behind him.

But Barlaser is certainly a promising player for Rotherham and if he can impress in the Championship this time round, then a club might come in with a multi-million pound bid for him next summer, or even in January.

Rotherham United take on Port Vale in the Carabao Cup tonight.