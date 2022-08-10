‘Completely ridiculous’ – Middlesbrough target slams current club after bring priced out of Championship move

Middlesbrough transfer target Jorgen Strand Larsen has had his say on the ongoing transfer saga in an interview with Eurosport Norway, stating it is ‘boring and frustrating’ as he pushes for a move to the Riverside.

Middlesbrough are in the market to sign a striker or two this summer to add to their ranks. Manager Chris Wilder is looking to reshuffle his forward line, with new faces coming in and the likes of Duncan Watmore and Uche Ikpeazu expected to depart permanently, whilst Josh Coburn will be allowed to leave on loan.

One of their top targets over recent weeks has been Groningen’s Strand Larsen, with the Teessiders placing a seven-figure bid for the Norwegian, which was ultimately rejected by the Eredivisie club.

The player has now spoken out about the interest from the Championship club, stating his aspirations to leave and make the switch to the Riverside.

In an interview with Eurosport Norway, the 22-year-old admitted he was left frustrated by Boro’s bid being rejected by Groningen, labelling the club’s asking price for him as ‘ridiculous’.

“The club does not want to sell me,” he said. “It is tough and heavy.

“I don’t want to make a fuss about pushing through a transfer, but I was hoping they could have sold me by now. Football is fresh and many clubs are interested.

“It is frustrating that they are holding on to me and that they are not helpful in this situation. And the club has heard from me that I am disappointed with them.

“It is frustrating that the club will ask for so much money for me.

“In a normal setting, they would have accepted the offer from Middlesbrough, but the club does not need money. Then, unfortunately, it becomes something you can’t do much about. I have realized that our sports director is not so easy to deal with. We will see what happens in the next few weeks, before the transfer window closes.”

He then went on to add:

“They are taking away from me an opportunity to move on.

“The club did not deliver well enough last year and see me as an important player this year. They push the price up as far as they can until it becomes completely ridiculous. It’s boring and frustrating when they sweep away several clubs. I feel like I’m fighting a battle against a wall.”

A glimmer of hope for Middlesbrough?

For Strand Larsen to want to leave his current club for pastures new bodes well in Middlesbrough’s pursuit of the player. He fits the bill of what they are looking for in a striker and so the recent interview is a boost for the Teessiders.

Previous reports had stated that they were willing to turn their attention to other targets given the asking price, but if the forward pushes for a move away from Groningen and their stance softens, Boro will surely be waiting in the wings.

With Marcus Forss, Watmore, Akpom and Coburn at Wilder’s disposal at present, they do require reinforcements if they are to push for a place in the top six this season. Strand Larsen would be a huge coup given his pedigree and potential and could be the difference in achieving a spot in the play-offs or higher, or missing out altogether.