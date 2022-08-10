Cardiff City boss offers clear transfer stance amid Burnley interest in Bluebirds prospect

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has insisted Isaak Davies is not for sale, speaking to BBC Sport.

Davies, 20, has come through the academy at Cardiff City. The versatile attacker made his first-team breakthrough last season where he made 28 league appearances, scoring two and assisting two. The exciting youngster is a Wales U21 player and his potential is evident to see.

After making his way into the first-team squad last season, it seemed only natural to assume he would contribute heavily again this year. The Bluebirds have a lot of room for improvement after last year’s 18th place finish and Davies could’ve definitely been central to those plans.

However, yesterday it was revealed that Burnley had launched a bid for Davies of around £2.5million which was rejected by the Welsh club. Now, speaking to BBC Sport after last night’s Carabao Cup defeat v Portsmouth, Morison has revealed Davies is not for sale, saying:

“They made an offer. It’s got rejected as he’s not for sale.

“Unless a player comes to me and tells me he doesn’t want to be here and he wants to leave, then we’ll look at the situation.

“But as far as I’m concerned we are not selling our young players for anything. It’s not something I’m overly worried about. He’s not for sale as far as I’m concerned.”

Promising signs…

It’s promising for supporters knowing the club aren’t actively looking to get rid of any of their young prospects, especially when they’re in a big rebuild period like Cardiff City are.

It sounds as if unless Davies has a desire to leave then this deal is unlikely to be completed before the September 1st deadline. Having Davies remain in the squad could be crucial to the success of Cardiff City this season, however they cannot rest all of their hopes on the youngsters.

Morison has started the season with one win and one defeat in the league and he’ll be hoping this Saturday will be the day his team start stringing together some consistent results.

The Bluebirds welcome Birmingham City to Wales in what will be a tough match against an in-form John Eustace XI.