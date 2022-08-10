Burnley’s position revealed in chase for Bundesliga star amid rival interest

Burnley remain interested in VfB Stuttgart winger Darko Churlinov but are only willing to pay €3m as Anderlecht look to tie up a deal, Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has said.

Burnley have been linked with a whole host of players over the course of the summer transfer window.

Some eye-catching additions have already made their way to Turf Moor since Vincent Kompany took over and one man who has been said to be on the Clarets’ radar is North Macedonian attacker Churlinov.

Now though, fresh reports have added clarity to the Championship club’s rumoured interest in the versatile attacker.

Reporting on Twitter, Sky Sports Germany’s Plettenburg has said that while Burnley are still keen on Churlinov, the club only want to cough up €3m as it stands. That would fall short of the €4m-€5m offer expected to come in from Anderlecht, who have already agreed personal terms on a five-year deal with the Stuttgart man.

News #Churlinov: He has a personal agreement with Anderlecht about a contract until 2027! Stuttgart expects an official offer until Friday of €4-5m transfer fee. Kompany want him too! But Burnley only wants to pay around €3m at this stage. VfB would sell him. @SkySportDE 🇲🇰 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 10, 2022

In need of a new star?

With Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet both back in the Premier League, the Clarets could do with another option out wide – even with the summer additions of Scott Twine and Manuel Benson and the breakthrough of Dara Costelloe.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is currently sidelined, so options out wide are somewhat light on the ground.

Churlinov would certainly be an intriguing addition given his international experience and pedigree in German football. He’s only 22 as well, so he has plenty of time to maximise his potential and continue his development in the years to come.

However, it seems as though Anderlecht are really pushing to secure a deal for the Stuttgart man. Burnley may have to show a willingness to splash a bit more cash if they want to beat Kompany’s former side to a swoop for the winger.