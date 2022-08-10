Beale defends under-fire QPR man after Charlton Athletic defeat

QPR boss Michael Beale has defended Niko Hamalainen following last night’s Carabao Cup defeat v Charlton Athletic.

QPR travelled across London to face Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup last night.

Beale made a number of changes to his starting XI but still fielded a fairly strong side, and the R’s eventually took a second-half lead through summer signing Tyler Roberts.

But Charlton equalised late on and went on to win the game on penalties.

There were a number of QPR players who came under scrutiny online following last night’s defeat and one of those names was Hamalainen.

The Finn has endured a tough past few seasons with QPR. He’s spent a lot of time out on loan an has often come under scrutiny from R’s fans.

Speaking to West London Sport after the game last night, Beale was quizzed on a potential lack of depth in the left-back area with Kenneth Paal having missed out.

“There’s no lack of depth in terms of numbers, because Niko played there,” Beale explained.

“He’s a player that has been at the club a long time. He’s an international and has played in big games and he’s been waiting for his opportunity.

“So if I say there’s a lack of strength or options there, then we’re just going to dispel him [Hamalainen], and he doesn’t want me to do that obviously.

“He trains at a higher level than he showed this evening.”

The left-back void…

Left-back has been an area of concern for QPR for the past few years now. Hamalainen has at times shown glimpses of a quality, international player, but too often he seems to put in an inconsistent display like he did last night.

Last night’s game was a difficult one to come into though, especially after having played only a handful of minutes in the Championship prior to last night.

Beale is of course right to defend his players, but with Paal out, fans may be worried about their chances against Sunderland this weekend with Hamalainen likely to start in that left-back position.

It promises to be a tough game, with kick-off at 3pm at the Stadium of Light.