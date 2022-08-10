‘A little bit unfair’ – Hartlepool United boss sheds light on attacker’s departure

Hartlepool United boss Paul Hartley has said he felt it would have been ‘a little bit unfair’ to hold onto Marcus Carver following his move to National League side Scunthorpe United.

Hartlepool United opened the door for 28-year-old striker Carver to leave the club earlier this month.

The Blackburn-born ace only arrived in the North East in January, signing after netting 12 goals in 17 games for National League North side Southport. However, his move to the Pools failed to inspire, playing 18 times without managing a goal contribution.

Now, after Carver’s move to Glanford Park, Hartley has shed light on the decision to green-light a departure.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, the Hartlepool United boss stated it would have been ‘a little bit unfair’ to hold onto Carver given that they couldn’t guarantee him game time despite their current shortage of striker options. Here’s what he had to say: