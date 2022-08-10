‘A little bit unfair’ – Hartlepool United boss sheds light on attacker’s departure

Hartlepool United boss Paul Hartley has said he felt it would have been ‘a little bit unfair’ to hold onto Marcus Carver following his move to National League side Scunthorpe United.
Hartlepool United opened the door for 28-year-old striker Carver to leave the club earlier this month.
The Blackburn-born ace only arrived in the North East in January, signing after netting 12 goals in 17 games for National League North side Southport. However, his move to the Pools failed to inspire, playing 18 times without managing a goal contribution.
Now, after Carver’s move to Glanford Park, Hartley has shed light on the decision to green-light a departure.
As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, the Hartlepool United boss stated it would have been ‘a little bit unfair’ to hold onto Carver given that they couldn’t guarantee him game time despite their current shortage of striker options. Here’s what he had to say:
“I think that would have been a little bit unfair because obviously, we’re in the market to bring a couple of strikers in.
“I think Carvs is 28 now. He wants to play first-team football and we couldn’t guarantee him that.
“But he was a top professional and top boy throughout.”
The right move for all?
As said before, even if Michael Ndjoli and Joe Grey sidelined, Carver still hasn’t been in the Hartlepool United squad.
A striker partnership of Jake Hastie and Josh Umerah was selected against AFC Wimbledon, while Jack Hamilton was on the bench. More strikers are wanted at Victoria Park too, so Carver only would have been pushed further down the pecking order and at 28, that’s not ideal for anyone.
It will be hoped he can relocate his goalscoring touch and kick his career back into action with Scunthorpe United following their relegation from League Two earlier this year.