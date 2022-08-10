5 free agent attackers Watford should target if Sarr or Dennis leave this summer

Watford have a couple of in-demand players in Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis, with both having suitor in the Premier League.

But perhaps to the surprise of many Watford supporters, both remain at the club, and both are putting in the work for Rob Edwards.

Sarr in particular has had an impressive start to the new Championship season, with Manchester United now being linked with a move for the Senegalese.

Dennis meanwhile has seen his links to Nottingham Forest reignited this week (Sky Sports Transfer Centre, 10.08.2022).

Here, we look at five free agent attackers that Watford could consider if one, or both of Sarr and Dennis leave the club this summer…

Denis Cheryshev

The Russian international is a free agent following his release from Valencia at the end of last season. The one-time Real Madrid man is an experienced and talented left-sided winger, and Watford have been known to bring in players from the Spanish leagues in recent years.

His wage demand could be quite high given the fact that he’s been with Valencia for the past four seasons, but he’s certainly a decent option on the free agent market.

Christian Atsu

Atsu, now 30, may be remember from his time with Everton and more recently Newcastle United. He left the Magpies for the Middle East last summer, but is now on the free agent market once again.

The pacey winger has bags of experience in England and in some of Europe’s top leagues, and he would surely be a strong addition to Edwards’ Watford side.

Whether he’d be willing to drop down into the Championship though remains another question.

Sofiane Feghouli

The Algerian international has this summer left Galatasaray after five impressive seasons with the Turkish giants.

Former West Ham man Feghouli made over 100 Super Lig appearances for the club, scoring 25 league goals in total and grabbing 26 assists.

He certainly knows how to score and create goals and at 32 years old, he might still have some of prime years left ahead of him.

Adnan Januzaj

A wildcard inclusion on this list, and perhaps the most ambitious inclusion on this list too.

The former Manchester United starlet has been with Real Sociedad for the past five seasons. David Moyes was his manager at both United and at Sociedad, and a few weeks ago Moyes was said to be keen on bringing Januzaj to West Ham.

Everton were also said to be keen on the Belgian, who was a regular feature for Sociedad throughout his five-year spell at the club.

He’s clearly still highly-rated and at 26=7 years old, he could yet have some impressive years left ahead of him.

Tom Rogic

Probably the most central player on this list, Tom Rogic is a free agent after spent almost a decade with Celtic.

The Australian attacking midfielder racked up 273 appearances for Celtic, scoring a total of 46 goals – last season he featured 32 times in the Scottish top flight, scoring six and assisting six as well.

Having amassed 53 caps for his national side too, there’s fewer players with more experience than Rogic, and his versatility could make him an ideal addition to Edwards’ Watford side should they lose one of their key men this summer.