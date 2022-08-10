3 free agent right-backs Sheffield United should consider after Heckingbottom’s recent admission

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom recently suggested that the Blades no longer have the financial means to bring in a new right-sided defender.

Sheffield United have just George Baldock as a natural option at right-back/right wing-back, with Jayden Bogle still sidelined.

It had been said that a search for another option on that side was taking place before Heckingbottom stated he was preparing to continue with just Baldock for now. However, the free agent market could be a shrewd way to bolster the role on the cheap.

Amid the Blades’ need for a right-back on the cheap, here are three free agent options Sheffield United should consider…

Cyrus Christie

Of the free agent options available, Christie has the most EFL pedigree of them all, potentially making him the most feasible addition.

He impressed with Swansea City over the second half of last season and given his Championship experience and current situation, it’s somewhat surprising to see him still a free agent with the season already underway. The Irishman can play either as a full-back or a wing-back and could be a smart addition on the cheap.

Ales Mateju

Although a left-field option, Mateju could prove a smart option for the Blades given their limited options on the right.

The 26-year-old is a 14-time Czech Republic international and has experience at the top level, previously playing European football with Viktoria Plzen while also notching up 40 Serie A appearances.

Mateju can play anywhere across the backline and as a wing-back, making him a shrewd free transfer pick-up.

Eli Dasa

29-year-old Dasa is another some might not be all that familiar with but the Israel national team captain could be an intriguing option.

Dasa has proven himself as a creative threat for both Maccabi Tel Aviv and his most recently club, Vitesse Arnhem. He managed an impressed 20 assists in 90 games for the Dutch side and is another option who can play at either wing-back or full-back.

He hasn’t experienced Championship football yet but he’s played at a good level for much of his career, making him another option worth looking at for Sheffield United.