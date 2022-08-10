3 free agent left-backs QPR should consider this month with Beale’s options running low

QPR lost away at Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup last night, in another early cup exit for the R’s.

Michael Beale fielded a fairly strong side last night, albeit with a few changes to the side that beat Middlesbrough last weekend.

Niko Hamalainen came in for his first start under the new boss but once again, the Finn came under criticism from R’s fans online.

He certainly struggled to keep up in last night’s defeat and it’s once again highlighted a particular problem position for QPR.

Beale defended Hamalainen after the game, who could yet be starting against Sunderland this weekend with Kenneth Paal out injured.

With that in mind, here’s three free agent left-backs QPR should consider if Beale does decide he needs to bring in a new one this month…

Neil Taylor

Former Swansea City, Aston Villa and Welsh international Neil Taylor joined Middlesbrough midway through last season.

He was a surprise signing for Chris Wilder, but Taylor went on to feature 14 times in the Championship and he proved that he’s still capable of providing at Championship level.

The 33-year-old was let go at the end of his short-term contract however, and he remains a free agent – of all the available free agent left-backs though, Taylor might be the one most suited to Championship football under Beale at QPR.

Pape Souare

The former Crystal Palace and Charlton Athletic man remains a free agent after leaving the latter at the end of last season.

Souare – a 22-cap Senegalese international – is a player with great experience at some of the highest club and international stages, having previously been a regular feature for French side Lille.

He might be an ambitious move, and whether or not he fits the mould of players that Beale wants remains to be seen, but he’s certainly a decent left-back option on the free market.

Lee Wallace

A fan favourite at QPR, Wallace remains a free agent after leaving the R’s at the end of last season. His time with the club was injury-stricken but when fit and available, Wallace became a hugely important player for QPR.

Given a distinct lack of suitable left-backs on the free agent market, Wallace may be something of a wildcard options for Beale to turn to if he really does need a new left-back, but he’s a tried and tested option nevertheless.