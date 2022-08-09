WhoScored’s top 5 performers in the hard-fought draw between West Brom and Watford

Monday night saw West Brom host fellow potential promotion contenders Watford at The Hawthorns for the Baggies’ first home game of the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

It was a hard-fought contest ending 1-1 with neither side able to find a decisive goal. The Baggies had the brighter opening few minutes, dominating possession but they were unable to create any clear goal-scoring opportunities.

Despite West Brom’s possession, it was the Hornets who struck first with star man Ismaila Sarr (12′) scoring an emphatic goal from his own half.

After a long period of the Baggies creating half chances, Grady Diangana slotted the ball through to star striker Karlan Grant (45+1′) who brought the game level right at the death of the first half of play.

The second half was almost identical to the first, a hard-fought match with neither side able to find a way to get themselves ahead.

The Hornets missed a golden opportunity to travel back to Hertfordshire with all three points, David Button saving a penalty from Sarr to deny him his brace.

The 1-1 scoreline aside, here are the top five performers from the game according to WhoScored‘s match data.

Jed Wallace (West Brom) – WhoScored rating 7.6

Former Millwall talisman Wallace proved himself to be a useful asset for the Baggies in the final third, being their main creative outlet throughout the match.

The Englishman had a passing success rate of 78% with seven key passes and 28 accurate passes in total.

Wallace was also solid defensively, completing four tackles with a success rate of 80%.

Daniel Bachmann (Watford) – WhoScored rating 7.5

The Austrian shot-stopper played a key role in ensuring Rob Edwards’ side returned to Vicarage Road with a point to show for their efforts.

Bachmann made a total of six saves across the tie.

The 28-year-old has been a sporadic member of Watford’s squad since signing in 2017 but has proved himself yesterday to be a potential option for the starting spot after pulling off a number of impressive saves.

Francisco Sierralta (Watford) – WhoScored rating 7.3

The Chilean international put in a commanding performance in the centre of defence, making a hefty 15 clearances across the game – nine clear of anyone else on the pitch.

Sierralta was solid in the air, winning six aerial duels with a success rate of 100%. The defender was also competent with his distribution, making 15 passes with a percentage of 68%.

Joao Pedro (Watford) – WhoScored rating 7.3

It was another solid performance from the Brazilian attacker, who registered 65 touches across the game.

Pedro made four successful dribbles with a success rate of 57% but was only able to get in an attacking position once to make a shot towards goal.

The former Fluminense star was also helpful in defensive areas, making three defensive aerial interceptions and five clearances to deny the Baggies from finding a cutting edge.

Grady Diangana (West Brom) – WhoScored rating 7.2

The former West Ham United winger was able to set up Grant for his goal, playing a perfectly weighted pass for Grant to ensure the score was level at half-time.

Diangana was also solid with his passing, completing 27 passes with an accuracy percentage of 87%.

However, the 24-year-old struggled going forward, attempting five dribbles and failing to complete any of them.