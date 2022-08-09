WhoScored’s top 5 performers in the hard-fought draw between West Brom and Watford

Monday night saw West Brom host fellow potential promotion contenders Watford at The Hawthorns for the Baggies’ first home game of the 2022/23 Championship campaign.
It was a hard-fought contest ending 1-1 with neither side able to find a decisive goal. The Baggies had the brighter opening few minutes, dominating possession but they were unable to create any clear goal-scoring opportunities.
Despite West Brom’s possession, it was the Hornets who struck first with star man Ismaila Sarr (12′) scoring an emphatic goal from his own half.
Watford boss Edwards has his say on ‘amazing’ Ismaila Sarr goal v West Brom
After a long period of the Baggies creating half chances, Grady Diangana slotted the ball through to star striker Karlan Grant (45+1′) who brought the game level right at the death of the first half of play.
The second half was almost identical to the first, a hard-fought match with neither side able to find a way to get themselves ahead.
The Hornets missed a golden opportunity to travel back to Hertfordshire with all three points, David Button saving a penalty from Sarr to deny him his brace.
The 1-1 scoreline aside, here are the top five performers from the game according to WhoScored‘s match data.
Jed Wallace (West Brom) – WhoScored rating 7.6
Former Millwall talisman Wallace proved himself to be a useful asset for the Baggies in the final third, being their main creative outlet throughout the match.
The Englishman had a passing success rate of 78% with seven key passes and 28 accurate passes in total.
Wallace was also solid defensively, completing four tackles with a success rate of 80%.
Daniel Bachmann (Watford) – WhoScored rating 7.5
The Austrian shot-stopper played a key role in ensuring Rob Edwards’ side returned to Vicarage Road with a point to show for their efforts.
Bachmann made a total of six saves across the tie.
The 28-year-old has been a sporadic member of Watford’s squad since signing in 2017 but has proved himself yesterday to be a potential option for the starting spot after pulling off a number of impressive saves.
Francisco Sierralta (Watford) – WhoScored rating 7.3
The Chilean international put in a commanding performance in the centre of defence, making a hefty 15 clearances across the game – nine clear of anyone else on the pitch.
Sierralta was solid in the air, winning six aerial duels with a success rate of 100%. The defender was also competent with his distribution, making 15 passes with a percentage of 68%.
Joao Pedro (Watford) – WhoScored rating 7.3
It was another solid performance from the Brazilian attacker, who registered 65 touches across the game.
Pedro made four successful dribbles with a success rate of 57% but was only able to get in an attacking position once to make a shot towards goal.
The former Fluminense star was also helpful in defensive areas, making three defensive aerial interceptions and five clearances to deny the Baggies from finding a cutting edge.
Grady Diangana (West Brom) – WhoScored rating 7.2
The former West Ham United winger was able to set up Grant for his goal, playing a perfectly weighted pass for Grant to ensure the score was level at half-time.
Diangana was also solid with his passing, completing 27 passes with an accuracy percentage of 87%.
However, the 24-year-old struggled going forward, attempting five dribbles and failing to complete any of them.
West Brom handed surprise boost as player makes contract u-turn