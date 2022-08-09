‘We may have to…’ – Bruce outlines West Brom’s potential transfer plan as Dike’s situation becomes clearer

Speaking to Express and Star, Steve Bruce has said West Brom may need to bring in further attacking depth because of Daryl Dike’s recent injury.

Dike, 22, missed last night’s clash against Watford through injury. The talented striker picked up a thigh injury with boss Bruce worried by the initial signs. The young forward is a promising goalscorer who has managed 28 goals and four assists in 57 professional games across both America and England.

Dike came off the bench in the Baggies’ draw against Middlesbrough but his injury woes look set to continue. The Oklahoma-born striker joined West Brom at the start of 2022 and he played in two games before picking up a hamstring injury which kept him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Bruce will be worried about a repeat of this and speaking to Express and Star after his side drew against Watford last night, he said:

“It’s bad luck, really bad luck. You’ve got a 22-year-old who comes here and has never been injured, then he picks up three since he’s walked through the door last January.

“We’ll have a conversation with Ron (Gourlay, CEO). Plans get changed because of what’s just happened. We’ve got a hell of a schedule coming up too.

It sounds as if Bruce is suggesting he may be forced into the transfer market for a striker against his will, but he admits it would be the sensible thing to do with a flurry of games on the horizon for the Baggies.

A devastating blow…

Dike has been a star man at both Barnsley and Orlando and even though he’s never scored for West Brom, he is a favourite among the supporters.

All the signs point to Dike being a success at the Hawthorns, but he will need to escape the current injury carousel he’s on if he wants to be a West Brom star. At 22-year-old, Dike will hope these injuries aren’t anything recurring.

The time-frame for Dike’s return isn’t yet known, but considering the constant injuries to their American striker, it makes sense to add more depth in this area for later down the line if needed.

West Brom continue their Championship season this Sunday with a trip to Blackburn Rovers in search of their first league win of the season.