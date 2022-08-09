Watford and West Brom battling to sign Leicester City man

Watford and West Brom are both keen on signing Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury this summer, reports the Daily Mail.

Choudhury, 24, has been attracting interest from the Championship throughout this summer’s transfer window.

The likes of Middlesbrough and West Brom were being closely linked earlier on in the window, but interest in the Englishman seemed to die down.

Now though, an emerging report from the Daily Mail says that Watford and West Brom are both keen on Choudhury, with the Baggies seemingly reigniting their interest in the Leicester City man.

Choudhury has gradually fallen out of favour at Leicester City, having featured just six times in the Premier League last time round – he was also left out of the side that drew with Brentford in the opening round of the Premier League last weekend.

A good potential signing?

West Brom have already strengthened their midfield well this summer, so whether they really are still interested in Choudhury remains to be seen.

As for Watford, they could certainly do with a player with a bit more energy in the middle of the park and Choudhury fits the bill.

Earlier in the summer though, it was reported that Leicester City wanted 80% of Choudhury’s wages paying if they were to loan him out.

Whether that still stands, or whether the Foxes would consider a reasonably-priced permanent sale, remains unknown. But Choudhury certainly looks to have come to the end of his Leicester City stay.

He’d be a really decent signing for either Watford or West Brom and at 24 years old, he remains a player with plenty of potential left to fulfil.