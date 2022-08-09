Vincent Kompany issues Burnley injury update amid key attackers’ absences

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has stated he is waiting until Scott Twine is ‘100%’ before he comes back into contention, while Jay Rodriguez is nearing a return to training.

Burnley fans would have been hoping to see more of summer addition Twine in the early stages of this season.

However, to date, his 20-minute cameo off the bench against Huddersfield Town is his only outing of the campaign. He smacked the post with a free-kick in that tie too, narrowly missing out on a goalscoring Championship debut after his starring stint with MK Dons.

Twine was absent from the matchday squad completely against Luton Town. Now, an update has emerged on his fitness.

Speaking with the Burnley Express, Clarets boss Kompany stated he is wary of bringing him back early, stating Twine will only come back into the side when he is ‘100%’. He stated:

“It is just making sure he is 100% before he comes in.”

Kompany also issued an update on striker Rodriguez, who hasn’t played a competitive game since April.

He said the 33-year-old won’t be rushed back into the side either, though a return to training is close.

“We will see, he is nearly back in training, but the weeks we have coming up, I won’t rush people into the squad, and I am extremely careful with that.