Vincent Kompany issues Burnley injury update amid key attackers’ absences

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has stated he is waiting until Scott Twine is ‘100%’ before he comes back into contention, while Jay Rodriguez is nearing a return to training.
Burnley fans would have been hoping to see more of summer addition Twine in the early stages of this season.
However, to date, his 20-minute cameo off the bench against Huddersfield Town is his only outing of the campaign. He smacked the post with a free-kick in that tie too, narrowly missing out on a goalscoring Championship debut after his starring stint with MK Dons.
Burnley eyeing defender who was released by Premier League club this summer
Twine was absent from the matchday squad completely against Luton Town. Now, an update has emerged on his fitness.
Speaking with the Burnley Express, Clarets boss Kompany stated he is wary of bringing him back early, stating Twine will only come back into the side when he is ‘100%’. He stated:
“He has struggled a little bit since the beginning of pre-season, and I can’t tell you exactly how many games he will be out for, but it is not a big one.
“It is just making sure he is 100% before he comes in.”
Kompany also issued an update on striker Rodriguez, who hasn’t played a competitive game since April.
He said the 33-year-old won’t be rushed back into the side either, though a return to training is close.
“We will see, he is nearly back in training, but the weeks we have coming up, I won’t rush people into the squad, and I am extremely careful with that.
“My priority is to have numbers for a big period of games.”
Two players with key roles to play?
In Twine and Rodriguez, Kompany will be hoping he has two players that can be of great importance to him this season.
Swindon-born attacking midfielder Twine was electric in League One in the previous campaign and he looks as though he has a bright future in the game ahead of him. That’s exactly why Kompany is right not to rush him back as he looks to get the best out of his eye-catching signing.
As for Rodriguez, his experience and pedigree at both Premier League and Championship level could be invaluable. As it stands, only he, Ashley Barnes and Dara Costelloe are the natural options at striker, so Kompany will be hoping he can have Rodriguez at his best once fit again.